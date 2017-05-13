Nigerian Okawuchi seals win for Zamalek – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Okawuchi seals win for Zamalek

Nigerian Okawuchi seals win for Zamalek
Nigerian Stanley Okawuchi scored a soft late goal to ensure Zamalek of Egypt made a winning start Friday in the CAF Champions League group phase.
