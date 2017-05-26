Nigerian Olusegun Adekunle appointed OPEC board Chairman

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Friday, announced the appointment of Mr Olusegun Adekunle as the Alternate Chairman of the Economic Commission Board.

OPEC made the announcement in a statement released in Abuja on Friday by Mr Idang Alibi, Director Press Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Alibi said: “In a welcome development, OPEC announced the appointment of Nigeria’s Mr Olusegun Adekunle as the Alternate Chairman of the 127th OPEC Economic Commission Board.

Dr Ibe Kachikwu expressed delight at the development while congratulating Adekunle and urging him to continue to work hard to justify the appointment and make Nigeria proud.’’

Adekunle was before this appointment Nigeria’s representative to the organisation.

The Commission is saddled with the responsibility of writing reports and making recommendations to the Conference of OPEC Oil Ministers on oil prices and other economic issues.

It also assists OPEC in promoting stability in international oil prices at equitable levels.