Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper 2017-05-19 01:22:12

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

St. John I, Pope and Martyr (Feast day – May 18) John is a native of Tuscany in Italy, he was elected Pope when still a archdeacon. during  the death of Pope Hormisdas in 523. As of then  the ruler of Italy was Theodoric  who subscribed to the Arian way of Christianity, but always tolerat […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.