Nigerian Player Wins Arsenal’s Best On Loan Award

Nigeria youth international, Kelechi Nwakali has been named as Arsenal’s best on loan player as the season gradually draws to a close. The 18-year old is on loan at Dutch second-division club MVV Maastricht from Arsenal, and after an impressive first season in Europe, has been voted the club’s best on-loan player by respected Arsenal…

The post Nigerian Player Wins Arsenal’s Best On Loan Award appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

