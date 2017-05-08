Nigerian Politicians Must Retrace Their Steps to God – Adeboye

The General Overseer (Worldwide), The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adejare Adeboye has hinged the challenges confronting the nation on corruption in the public sector, The Guardian reports.

He said the only solution is for politicians to retrace their steps to God.

Adeboye, who spoke on “Accelerated promotion” yesterday at the RCCG headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, lamented the slow pace of development after many years of independence.

The cleric who was represented by the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, also expressed concern about the delay in passing the 2017 budget.

In a related development, the immediate past President of Apostolic Church Nigeria and Lawna Territorial Chairman, Pastor Gabriel Olutola has called on leaders to turn to God for direction to solve the challenges confronting the nation.

Olutola, who spoke in Lagos at an event to commemorate his retirement at the weekend, noted that following the will of God would bring favour and restore peace in the country.

Meanwhile, Bishop of Diocese of Minna (Anglican Communion), Right Reverend Daniel Abubakar Yisa has condemned the use of manipulative mechanisms by modern Christian church otherwise called African Independent Churches.

He identified such mechanisms to include brainwashing, mind control, indoctrination and intimidation. Speaking on the theme, “Prostituting the Gospel and the anointing of God”, at the third session of the 9th Synod of the diocese in Minna, Yisa described those who engage in such acts as theological illiterates who take advantage of the spiritual and biblical ignorance of their congregation and adherents.

“It is clear that majority of the so called men of God who indulge in such acts are driven by unquenchable thirst for materialism and get-rich quick syndrome,” he said.

