Nigerian school wins 48 Olympiad medals in 1 year

The Nigerian Turkish International Colleges (NTIC) has won no fewer than 48 Olympiad medals in one year, Mr Muazu Omeji, Principal NTIC, Abuja has said.

Omeji spoke on Monday in Abuja when he led a delegation of NTIC students and officials to present the medals to Malam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education.

Omeji said that the Olympiad competition spanned across Mathematics, Science, Arts, Music, Literature, History, Culture, Information Communication Technology among others.

He said that NTIC’s mandate was to grow kids to greatness not only in education but in sound moral upbringing.

The principal said that the students that won medals were selected from NTIC schools in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Ogun, Yobe among others.

“Our aim is to complement the effort of the Federal Government.

“We collaborate with the National Mathematical Centre in the Maths contest,’’ he said.

He listed some of the competitions as GISUTECH-2016, Uganda; IFLC-2016-Turkey; IMC VI-2017, Thailand; IYIPO-2016, Georgia; IGO-2016, Iran; Genius-2016, USA ; PAMO-2017, Senegal, and Informatrix-2016, Romania.

Responding, Adamu commended NTIC, adding that the school was among the best in the last 18 years.

“This Olympiads are our current heroes.

“Our emphasis is one Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and I urge you to keep it up.

“The future of Nigeria is in the hands of people like you; you get laurels for Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Education is ready to assist you in any way it can,’’ he said.

Master Chilolum Nwigwe, who spoke on behalf of the medallists, said that the competition had equipped them with the skills to tackle problems.

