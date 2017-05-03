Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Senate Confirms Stephen Ocheni, Suleiman Hassan As Ministers

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Nigerian senate has confirmed Prof. Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan as ministers of Labour and environment respectively.

Prof. Ocheni was nominated to replace James Ocholi who died in a ghastly accident while Suleiman Hassan would replace Mrs. Amina Mohammed who recently resumed office as the UN Deputy Secretary-General.

Ocheni was asked questions about the treasury Single Account TSA,

