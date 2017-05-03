Nigerian Senate Confirms Stephen Ocheni, Suleiman Hassan As Ministers

The Nigerian senate has confirmed Prof. Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan as ministers of Labour and environment respectively.

Prof. Ocheni was nominated to replace James Ocholi who died in a ghastly accident while Suleiman Hassan would replace Mrs. Amina Mohammed who recently resumed office as the UN Deputy Secretary-General.

Ocheni was asked questions about the treasury Single Account TSA,

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

