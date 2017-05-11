Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Senate publishes 2017 Budget

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

After many months, the National Assembly today sucumbed to wishes of Nigerians and published the details of its 2017 budget. According to the documents released online, the National Assembly will spend N125 billion. A breakdown of the estimates shows that the National Assembly gets N14.9bn; Senate N31.3bn; House of Representatives N49bn; National Assembly Service Commission …

