Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian singer,Appyday battles for ‘Norway’s Got Talent’ TV show prize – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer,Appyday battles for 'Norway's Got Talent' TV show prize
Vanguard
As the battle for the top prize in 'Norkse Talenter' (Norway Got Talent), gets fiercer, Nigerian-Norway based vocalist, Daniel Appyday, has emerged one of top contenders of the reality show. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Checks revealed that …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.