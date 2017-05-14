Nigerian Socialite ‘Eze Money’ Gets Son A Matching BMW Jeep For His 1st Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian socialite and the CEO of YKOM Records, Hon Elvis Madu, got his son a mini BMW jeep to match his own for his first birthday celebration and his his own birthday which coincided on the same day. The popular socialite known as ‘Young King Of Money’ YKOM or ‘Eze Money’ ensured that top shots …

The post Nigerian Socialite ‘Eze Money’ Gets Son A Matching BMW Jeep For His 1st Birthday (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

