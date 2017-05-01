Nigerian soldiers allegedly assault comedian ‘for nothing’ in Enugu (photos)
A Nigerian comedian, Arinze Baba, who was on way back home from Enugu, was reportedly assaulted by Nigerian soldiers he met on his way. The comedian who took to social media to share photos of injuries he sustained, disclosed that he was beaten for no reason.
