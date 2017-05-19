Nigerian Soldiers Rescue 998 Persons From Boko Haram Captivity

Following confirmed information about the presence of remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in some villages around Ngala, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, today, Friday 19th May 2017, along with some Civilian JTF embarked on Fighting Patrol to the area.

The patrol team had a fierce encounter with the terrorists at Ndufu which they decisively dealt with before proceeding to clear

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

