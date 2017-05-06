Nigerian Soldiers Who Ran Away Like Chicken Under Jonathan Are Now Roaring Like Lions Under Buhari, Chasing Boko Haram – Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media has also reacted to recent release of 62 chibok girls by boko haram. Lauretta said that under Jonathan’s Government Nigerian soldiers ran away like chicken while fighting Boko Haram but Under Buhari the soldiers are now roaring like Lions, Chasing Boko Haram.

She said this via her official twitter page…Read below..

The same Nigerian soldiers who ran away like chicken under Jonathan are roaring like lions, chasing Boko Haram. It’s all about leadership

The post Nigerian Soldiers Who Ran Away Like Chicken Under Jonathan Are Now Roaring Like Lions Under Buhari, Chasing Boko Haram – Lauretta Onochie appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

