Nigerian star Kenneth Omeruo set to quit Chelsea this summer
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian star Kenneth Omeruo set to quit Chelsea this summer
After spending five years on loan, Nigerian international Kenneth Omeruo has admitted that he will leave Premier League club Chelsea for him to secure a permanent deal elsewhere. The 23-year-old Super Eagles defender has yet to play for the Blues since …
