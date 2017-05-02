Nigerian stocks hit three-month high on strong earnings, FX moves – Nasdaq
Nasdaq
Nigerian stocks hit three-month high on strong earnings, FX moves
LAGOS, May 2 (Reuters) – Nigerian stocks hit a three-month high on Tuesday, lifted by company earnings results that outperformed market expectations and hopes that a new currency-trading window will help lure investors back to Africa's biggest economy, …
