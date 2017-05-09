Nigerian Student, Diane Isibor Graduates From US University With Perfect CGPA

A Nigerian student, Diane Isibor, has left families and other guests in attendance at the 223rd convocation ceremony of Valdosta State University, United States wowed after she swept two prestigious awards on Saturday for graduating with a perfect Cummulative Grade Point Average, CGPA. The Nigerian girl who hails from Ika South LGA of Delta State…

The post Nigerian Student, Diane Isibor Graduates From US University With Perfect CGPA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

