Nigerian Student Fashion And Design Week 2017 Unveils Maria Okanrende, Akin Faminu As Brand Ambassadors

NIGERIAN STUDENT FASHION & DESIGN WEEK 2017 UNVEILS MARIA OKANRENDE & AKIN FAMINU AS BRAND AMBASSADORS FOR ITS 5TH ANNIVERSARY

Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week has had a successful run over the past four (4) years, and what started with a small group of creative minds has grown to become a big fashion brand which is recognized not only in Nigeria but also in Europe.

One of the foremost goals of NSDFWeek is to recognize young emerging creatives in fashion and design giving them a platform to showcase their designs and understand the business of fashion.

As it celebrates its 5th year, Nigeria Student Fashion & Design Week unveils Maria Okanrende and Akin Faminu as brand ambassadors for NSFDW5.

Maria Okanrende is a television and radio personality, she is currently co-host of The Morning Rush on The Beat 99.9 FM. She is also known for setting the trend in fashion. Akin Faminu is a medical student, fashion blogger and a stylist.

His style and blog – www.akinfaminu.com has placed him on the list of top fashionable men in Nigeria.

