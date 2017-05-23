Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017: Open Call For Designers And Exhibitors – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017: Open Call For Designers And Exhibitors
Nigeria Today
Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017 is announcing an open call for designers and exhibitors for its 5th anniversary. One of the foremost goals of NSDFW is to recognize young emerging creatives in fashion and design giving them a platform to …
Fashion Week: Nigerian fabrics continue to get global recognition says envoy
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!