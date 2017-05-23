Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017: Open Call For Designers And Exhibitors

Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2017 is announcing an open call for designers and exhibitors for its 5th anniversary.
One of the foremost goals of NSDFW is to recognize young emerging creatives in fashion and design giving them a platform to showcase their designs and understand the business of fashion.
Each year the Most Creative Designer is chosen, based on creativity and detail in design. Other opportunities for the winner includes a feature showcase at the Africa Fashion Week in Nigeria, exclusive interviews, business & fashion mentorship and lots more.
Registration has begun for designers already signed up. To register visit www.nsfdweek.com or request for a designers pack by mailing info@nsfdweek.com
Nigerian Student Fashion
You can also follow on Twitter and Instagram – @nsfdweek or send an email to: info@nsfdweek.com

