Nigerian Students Stranded Abroad As NDDC Fail To Pay For Expenses

Not fewer than 168 students awarded the 2016 Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Scholarship has been stranded abroad. In a letter sent by the student group to SaharaReporters, NDDC has failed to fulfil the pledge made to the students in October 2016 which included the payment of tuition, travelling and living expenses. Eight months after…

The post Nigerian Students Stranded Abroad As NDDC Fail To Pay For Expenses appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

