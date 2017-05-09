Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian trio battle for MVP Award in Belgium

Posted on May 9, 2017

NIGERIAN trio of Anderson Esiti, Simon Moses, and Samuel Kalu have all earned nominations for Gent’s most valuable player award for the 2016/2017 season. Ghana star, Nana Asare who won the MVP award last season is also in the mix as he seeks to keep the top award for yet another year. Other players challenging […]

