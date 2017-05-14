Nigerian Troops Arrest Boko Haram Commander, 4 Suspected Kidnappers

Troops of Forward Operation Base, Fika, on routine patrol earlier today, arrested a suspected fleeing Boko Haram terrorist, Bala Ibrahim, aged 30 years at Fika.

Upon investigation, it is understood that the suspect, who is believed to be a top member of the sect, is an indigene of Bulabulin village, Fika Local Government Area, Yobe State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, also added that following a tip off, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base, Yuga similarly ambushed and arrested four suspected kidnappers at Mundu village.

“The suspects, Yahaya Auta, aged 25; Salisu Lawal, aged 20 years; Umar Mohammed, aged 18 years; and Samaila Abubakar, were found to be in possession of one locally made six-loader single barrel gun, one empty cartridge, two machetes, a knife, two mobile telephone handsets, two packets of Tramol tablets and the sum of 360 naira, while on their way to commit crime,” the statement added.

He added that they are also currently being further investigated.

Boko Haram jihadists have killed more than 30,000 people and displaced more than two million during a seven-year insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic state in Northern Nigeria.

