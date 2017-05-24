Nigerian tutoring app Tuteria wins UK engineering award – BBC News

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerian tutoring app Tuteria wins UK engineering award
A tutoring app developed by a 27-year-old Nigerian has won an engineering award given by the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering. Godwin Benson designed Tuteria, a platform that links qualified tutors to students in their area and within their budget.
