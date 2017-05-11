Nigerian universities may start producing Imams, Pastors – Dalung

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has expressed worry that universities in the country may start producing “Imams and Pastors” because they offer ​courses outside their mandates. Dalung ​spoke ​yesterday during the inauguration of the Governing Councils of 23 federal universities in the country, saying it was the decision of the Federal Executive […]

Nigerian universities may start producing Imams, Pastors – Dalung

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

