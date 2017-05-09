Nigerian Wrestlers In Senegal For ECOWAS Tourney
Onukogu Kanayochuqu Jubal
Six Nigerian traditional wrestlers have arrived Senegal for the 8th ECOWAS Wrestling tournament scheduled to hold in the West African country from May 12 to May 14
Etim Udokang, the Secretary-General of the Traditional Sports Federation of Nigeria said the team departed Abuja on Tuesday for the tournament.
Udokang said the six wrestlers were selected for the tournament after national trials in Bayelsa.
He listed the athletes representing Nigeria at the tournament to include Arasafa Zeinweritein, Ekerekemel Agiomor, Melvin Bibo, Robert Daufa, Sinivie Boltic and Sunday Opiah.
The secretary-general said that Nigeria was currently ranked Number three in the region and would strive to improve on the ranking at the tournament.
He said that the country would feature in five categories at the tournament, which includes 66kg, 76kg, 86kg, -100kg and +100kg.
