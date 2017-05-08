Nigerians Are All Biafrans Now, Every Nigerian Is A Biafran – Pat Utomi

A renowned political economist and former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress party, Prof. Pat Utomi, tells TOBI AWORINDE that the Federal Government should initiate dialogue with Biafra agitators

Excerpts From His Interview With The Punch Newspaper

What is your response to people who believe Biafra is a lost cause that died with Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu?

To start with, I have always expressed a view that Biafra is a metaphor for discontent writ large and what has happened in Nigeria is that, in the words of Chido Onumah’s We Are All Biafrans, people in the North-East are Biafrans because they are unhappy with Nigeria. Many in the North-Central dealing with herdsmen issues are Biafrans because they are unhappy with Nigeria. Many in the South-South are Biafrans because they are unhappy in Nigeria, and so on. Across Nigeria, there is a democratisation of discontent. Nigerians are all Biafrans now. Until we can purge Nigeria of the sins that breed discontent, every Nigerian is a Biafran.

The post Nigerians Are All Biafrans Now, Every Nigerian Is A Biafran – Pat Utomi appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

