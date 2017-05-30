Nigerians Blast Lai Mohammed For "Buhari has fulfilled his campaign promises" Statement

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to a statement made by the minister of information, Lai Mohammed at the presentation of the National Social Investment Programmes, N-SIP, Report Card event to mark the 2nd Anniversary of President Buhari’s administration in Abuja.

The minister, while speaking at the event, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has fulfilled its campaign promises to

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

