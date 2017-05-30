Nigerians can own houses with N30,000‎ – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo says under the N100 billion social housing scheme of the present administration, anyone who can afford N30,000 will be able to own a house. The Acting President said this at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday at an event tagged “A Smile for Every […]

