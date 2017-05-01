Nigerians dig out photos confirming that Peter Obi reportedly lied on ‘The Platform’ today

Ex-Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who was a guest on “The Platform”, a church programme that is held every year in Lagos, told Nigerians that he has worn one watch for over 17 years. According to him, why will he keep a watch at home, ‘whose time is it keeping’ he asked.

Nigerians who never believed this, dug out photos which confirmed that the ex-Governor has

worn different watches before now. Also on the show, Peter Obi disclosed that he doesn’t any other property anywhere apart from the one in Onitsha. He told authorities to confiscate any other property purportedly belonging to him.

