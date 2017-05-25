Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians Drag Toke Makinwa After She Wore A Diaper For Her Dog And Claimed It’s “Menstruating”

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Toke Makinwa is currently under fire on Social Media after she shared a video on Snapchat about her dog “being on her period”. In the video, she said: “Someone is so unhappy because she’s wearing diapers, Coco you’re on your period, and you keep staining my whole house.. OMG she’s so sad”. Scroll down for …

