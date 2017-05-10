Nigerians Express Outrage As British Artist, Damien Hirst, Copies Ife Sculpture Without Giving Credit – AllAfrica.com
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Nigerians Express Outrage As British Artist, Damien Hirst, Copies Ife Sculpture Without Giving Credit
AllAfrica.com
British artist, entrepreneur and art collector, Damien Hirst, has incurred the wrath of Nigerians for copying the bust of a well-known Ife terracotta head sculpted by artists from Ile-Ife in present day Osun State between the 12th and 14th century …
Damien Hirst Accused Of Appropriating Nigerian Art, Whitewashing History
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!