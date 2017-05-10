Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians Express Outrage As British Artist, Damien Hirst, Copies Ife Sculpture Without Giving Credit – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 10, 2017


THISDAY Newspapers

Nigerians Express Outrage As British Artist, Damien Hirst, Copies Ife Sculpture Without Giving Credit
AllAfrica.com
British artist, entrepreneur and art collector, Damien Hirst, has incurred the wrath of Nigerians for copying the bust of a well-known Ife terracotta head sculpted by artists from Ile-Ife in present day Osun State between the 12th and 14th century
