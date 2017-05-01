Nigerians face tough foes as Tombim Futures 1 serves off

By John Egbokhan

It promises to be a bumper harvest of tennis action in Nigeria for the next five weeks as the Tombim Tennis Futures 1 serves off today in Abuja, with seven Nigerians competing in the singles draw of 32.

Nigeria’s top player, Sylvester Emmanuel (1160) faces a tough duel against world no 311 from Italy, Aessandro Bega, who is the seed of he computer point-awarding tournament.

Emmanuel Idoko, a wild card entrant, confronts second seed Canadian, Brayden Schnur, who is the world number 308.

Another Nigerian, Clifford Enosoregbe has a date with British qualifier, Joe Cooper even as Emmanuel Emeruwa faces seventh seed, Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe

Also bidding to reach the second round, home boy, Imeh Ubon must navigate past Mark Fynn of Zimbabwe while Thomas Otu is on a collision course with compatriot Henry Atseye.

The Tombim Open is the first of the three ITF Futures billed for Nigeria to be followed by the Dayak Championship and the GSL Open which are also holding this May.

The post Nigerians face tough foes as Tombim Futures 1 serves off appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

