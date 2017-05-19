Nigerians like sharing fake and bad news – Rotimi Amaechi

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister for Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has said that Nigerians attach keen interest in purveying fake and bad news to the public that thus denigrates and reduces the state of the nation to naught internationally. I don’t no why Nigerians like sharing fake and bad news, he quizzed.

In an interview with newsmen, Mr. Amaechi said that the completion of Abuja Airport within the stipulated six weeks was a surprise to most Nigerians.

However, recall that an alleged Abuja Airport was reported via video to be submerged last week. It was filled by newsmen that people swim to find their way inside the plane.

According to Mr. Amaechi, ” There is a video flying around concerning Abuja Airport, it is not Abuja Airport. ” I don’t know where they got it from. “Nigerians will forward bad news, they wont forward good news”.

“Even if you issue a statement to say that the alleged Abuja Airport is not the real Abuja Airport, they will say, that is government talking, no one will forward it around to make it viral the way the bad news was made viral.

“But for those of you who are here, and for Nigerians who are listening, ‘that is not Abuja Airport, It’s absolutely not Abuja Airport, he stressed.

“If you doubt, you can go to Abuja Airport any time it is ready, if you see that, you can come forward. ” So it is just again another mischief.

Moreover, the interview was concluded with a scent of dramatic display as he summed it up by saying that such news is called Trump fake news.

Watch video from Naij.com Tv bellow:

The post Nigerians like sharing fake and bad news – Rotimi Amaechi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

