Nigerians must co-exist peacefully – Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal on Tuesday advised those passing uncomplimentary comments on President Muhammad Buhari to stop, saying that speculative information on the President’s health would not help the government.

Instead, Tambuwal called on Nigerians to rally round Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying it is the only way to take the country to the next level.

The governor, while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna, charged Nigerians to use their sense of humanity and pray for President Muhammadu Buhari “because it is in our collective self-interest to do so.

“Nigerians should refuse to be manipulated and influenced negatively through fake and speculative news, misinformation and disinformation, but exercise patience, cooperate with and support the government.

“Nigerians must co-exist peacefully and be our brothers keepers.

“This is critical because crisis prone areas affect investor’s confidence, while the consequence is stunted development.

“Hence, we need to support this government so that the agenda of accelerated and sustained socioeconomic development will be entrenched.

“Also, our potential as an economic power house and a major player in continental and global sphere becomes manifest in the shortest possible time.”

The post Nigerians must co-exist peacefully – Tambuwal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

