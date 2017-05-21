Nigerians must seek God’s guidance, intervention if…- Catholic Priest

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Mathew Onyilo, Associate Priest, SS Peter and Paul, Catholic Church, Nyanya has urged Nigerians to seek God’s guidance and intervention in their endeavours if the country’s situation must change for better.

Onyilo made the call while giving a homily at a Mass on Sunday at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The priest, who spoke in view of the on-going challenges in the country, said Nigerians should have faith in God because he alone can solve the problem of the country.

He also urged Nigerians to strive to live a godly life adding that life “without God is empty.’’

He advised Christians to renew their relationship with God in order to have a better future.

According to him, “most times, we stop people from knowing God due to our attitude to them and some have the opportunity to help others but will not.’’

“God tells us to show our love for God by keeping his commandments so that our Christianity is not just a religion rather, living out the values and virtues Jesus taught us,’’ he said.

Onyilo also admonished women and girls to always dress decently to avoid be harassed or disrespected in the society.

“I want women to be modest in their appearance. They should wear decent and appropriate clothing and not draw attention to themselves,’’ he said.

Onyilo assured that the mercy of God would always be around to direct those who walk in his ways and keep his commandment.

