Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians react to couple to got married on Mount Everest because of privacy

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians on twitter have reacted to a trending story of a daring couple who had their wedding at Mount Everest. The couple reportedly trekked for three weeks to the top of the mountain, just to have a private but epic wedding. Some Nigerians believe that the plan wouldn’t have worked if the couple were Nigerians, …

The post Nigerians react to couple to got married on Mount Everest because of privacy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.