Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians React to Presidency Opening A Handle On Nairaland

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a time when all forms of information dissemination have gone digital, the federal government of Nigeria has finally made late but concerted efforts to match the general populace use of social media by opening up channels on the respective platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram just to mention a few Surprisingly enough, the Presidency…

The post Nigerians React to Presidency Opening A Handle On Nairaland appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.