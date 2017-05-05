Nigerians React To President Buhari’s First Apperance At Aso Villa Mosque After 2 Weeks | May 5th, 2017
President Buhari today, May 5th made his first public appearance at Aso Rock Mosque in Abuja where he attended Friday Juma’at prayers.
The president, for the third time in a row, failed to attend the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, thereby increased speculations about his health status.
See what Nigerians are saying about his ‘rare’ appearance below;
