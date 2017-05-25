Nigerians have a right to discuss their if they want to continue in Nigeria or Not – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says citizens have a right to discuss their continued existence in Nigeria.

‎Speaking at a conference organised by the Shehu Musa Yar Adua Foundation to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the Nigeria-Biafra war in Abuja on Thursday, the acting president, however, said that Nigerians were greater together than apart.

‎He urged all Nigerians to work together to build the country, and to not let their frustrations drive them to see their compatriots as enemies.

He said the time and the resources spent on the war could have moved the country leaps further in development.

“Some say secession is the answer to charges of marginalisation. Some say Nigeria is colonial contraption, and that we should be independent ethnic nationalities. This is what forms the call for Biafra which is sometimes vitriolic,” he said.

“I have to differ, We are greater together than apart‎. Instead of trying to flee every time we face frustrations, it is best for us to come together to build the nation.

“We should not use the media, and the social media as a means to propagate hate. We cannot benefit from that. Our frustrations must not drive us to see other people as enemies.

“And, I believe Nigerians should exercise the right to discuss their existence here.”

TheCable

