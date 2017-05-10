Nigerians shot dead in South Africa

The Nigeria Union in South Africa said on Wednesday that two Nigerians were shot dead in Western Cape Province of that country. Mr Mike Ibitoye, the Chairman of the Union`s chapter in the province, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Cape Town, South Africa, that the Nigerians were shot by unidentified […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

