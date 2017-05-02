Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians too religious, we believe oil won’t dry up – NEITI consultant, Dada Garubau

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Dr. Dauda Garuba, a consultant ​to​ Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has warned Nigerians to stop ​being over-religious, ​believing that crude oil​, ​the nation’s major source of income, will last forever. ​DAILY POST reports that Garuba ​gave this warning in Lagos on Tuesday at the ongoing workshop​ on reporting of the Extractive Industry.​​ In […]

Nigerians too religious, we believe oil won’t dry up – NEITI consultant, Dada Garubau

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.