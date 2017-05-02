Nigerians too religious, we believe oil won’t dry up – NEITI consultant, Dada Garubau
Dr. Dauda Garuba, a consultant to Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has warned Nigerians to stop being over-religious, believing that crude oil, the nation’s major source of income, will last forever. DAILY POST reports that Garuba gave this warning in Lagos on Tuesday at the ongoing workshop on reporting of the Extractive Industry. In […]
