Nigerians Will Criticise Us, Don’t Abuse Them, Abdullahi Warns APC Spokesmen

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, has warned spokesmen of state chapters of the ruling party to address Nigerians in a civil manner and not to see the party’s critics as enemies.

He spoke in Abuja on Friday at the opening of a two-day External Communication and Social Media Workshop organised by the party and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

“As a party that was in the opposition, we went round the country asking people to vote for us and made promises; people will now hold us to account for those promises.

“They will recall that we were a party that was in opposition and that there were things we said as opposition that presumed that we were operating on high moral grounds.

“Now that we are in government, they will want to hold us to the same, if not higher standard, and they will ask questions”, he said.

Abdullahi added that while some persons would ask nicely, others may not, and cautioned, therefore, that the party`s spokespersons should not see such persons as enemies.

“One thing that is clear to me is that my job will be easier if I do not see anyone who criticises the party as its enemy,’’ he said, adding that he took every criticism as well-intentioned, while sticking to available facts.

He charged the spokesperson to see the workshop as an opportunity for them to share knowledge on how they could work better while supporting one another and advised them to remain civil even when the opposition operated like they were in a state of war.

“As a party in government, there is a level of temperament that is expected of you since the house belongs to you,’’ he said.

