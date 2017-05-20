Nigerians will rise up against any military intervention — Ozekhome

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja.

Human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome has said that the recent reports of plans to stage a coup in Nigeria are disturbing, noting that Nigerians would resist any military intervention.

In a statement entitled: The Gathering Rumours of a Military Coup: Give Democracy a Chance, Ozekhome called for an investigation into the matter with a view to punishing culprits. The statement reads:”The recent gathering rumours of a possible military coup is not only worrisome but quite disturbing.

It is not only the floundering APC party that should condemn and resist such an ignoble misadventure as alleged, but the entire beleaguered Nigerian citizenry will rise up and defend our hard earned democracy by resisting any intrusive military kakistocracy.

“The recent revelations of hemorrhaging pilfering, crass barbaric and primitive acquisition of our national wealth and common patrimony have shown the military to be even worse and more satanically luciferous than our thieving political kleptomaniacs.

Because the military does not possess democratic blood in its autocratic veins of brute force, it can never give democracy. “The gigantic iroko tree that has become endemic and cancerous was incubated, planted, watered, nurtured, manured, cultivated and weaned under successive rampaging military juntas.’’

