Nigerians will witness highest convictions of corrupt persons under Buhari – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says the government’s anti-corruption fight is yielding results. He spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the special edition of Federal Government’s Town Hall Meeting to mark mid-term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. He said: “there are more prosecutions and there will be more convictions for public sector […]

Nigerians will witness highest convictions of corrupt persons under Buhari – Lai Mohammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

