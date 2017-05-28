Nigeria’s Acting President Osinbajo Appoints New Heads For Pencom, BOI – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Nigeria's Acting President Osinbajo Appoints New Heads For Pencom, BOI
360Nobs.com
The Acting President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointments of some heads for some Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions. Olukayode Pitan was appointed as the managing director of the Bank of Industry (BOI), …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!