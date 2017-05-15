Nigeria’s Archbishop appointed, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Titular Archbishop of Novica, has been appointed as the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland. The 60-year-old archbishop from Kano in Nigeria who is the first African priest to hold such diplomatic role in Ireland is expected to resume to his new role in the summer. He was appointed on Saturday, May 13, …

The post Nigeria’s Archbishop appointed, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

