Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s best players overseas – NFF – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Nigeria's best players overseas – NFF
Daily Post Nigeria
The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Bitrus Bewarang, says the nation's best legs play overseas. He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, particularly in the area
Home Sports Stop Clamouring For Home Based Players, Our best Legs Play Overseas –…Leadership Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.