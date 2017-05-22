Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSE, NEPC partner on economic diversification – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

NSE, NEPC partner on economic diversification
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) yesterday committed to mutual cooperation and collaboration towards achievement of the economic diversification agenda of the government. Chief Executive Officer …
Nigeria's capital market will drive export through FDI- NEPC bossWorldStage

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.