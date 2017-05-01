Nigeria’s Cars45 closes $5M round to digitize Africa’s used autos markets – TechCrunch
|
TechCrunch
|
Nigeria's Cars45 closes $5M round to digitize Africa's used autos markets
TechCrunch
Jake Bright is a writer and author in New York City. He is co-author of The Next Africa. More posts by this contributor: Tech and politics clash in Cameroon as government restores internet · Africa Roundup: Google expands, 500 Startups tours, BRCK …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!