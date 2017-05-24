Nigeria’s complex health system costs 1m lives annually — PHN

By Gabriel Olawale

Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, PHN, says one million women and children die annually as a result of demand and supply side challenges recorded in Nigeria’s complex and dynamic health system.

The Chief Executive Officer/Board Member of PHN, Mr. Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq, said there is an estimated 14,000 Primary Healthcare Centres with different levels of functionality but there are supply side challenges such as shortage of critical human resources, weak supply chain systems, commodity stock-outs and infrastructure deficit.

He said demand for critical services is very low, largely driven by poor quality of care, affordability, cultural barriers and awareness.

Speaking during the Grand Health Bazaar (GHB) 2017, organised by Livewell Initiative, LWI, Umar-Sadiq pointed out that Nigeria’s health performance is lagging targets, adding that the private sector can quickly deliver tangible impact to high-need areas by applying relevant expertise, especially in marketing and taking novel approaches.

“To accelerate progress in improving health outcomes, the private sector can be an important partner in five critical areas to create shared value in areas of capabilities, delivery, coordination, innovation and impact investment.

Unveiling Women in Hepatitis Africa, WIHA Network, the Chief Executive Officer of LWI, Mrs. Bisi Bright stated that WIHA is a network of highly placed women advocating for policies that will eliminate the Hepatitis Scourge and discrimination against people living with the virus.

“At the GHB 2017, we offered free health screenings to the general public ranges from blood pressure, sugar level, stress test, body fat, BMI screening, breast examination, HIV screening, Hepatitis B and C screenings, oral health screening, among others.”

